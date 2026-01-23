The iconic Peaky Blinders movie images you won’t want to miss - released ahead of The Immortal Man World Premiere in Birmingham

Excitement is building across the globe for the launch of the first ever Peaky Blinders movie - with many scenes filmed in Birmingham and the West Midlands.

The drama based on the historic Brummie gangsters has captured the world’s imagination and the The Immortal Man film is looking absolutely stunning.

It’s officially launching in March with a glitzy World Premiere in Birmingham - the location and exact date haven’t been released yet.

The movie, set in Birmingham in 1940 and starring Cillian Murphy as crime boss Tommy Shelby, will be in select cinemas on March 6 and streaming on Netflix from March 20.

It’s not long now, but we know fans just can’t wait to see the stars in their latest incarnation, with the epic feature film directed by Tom Harper and written by local creator Stephen Knight.

The cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, A House of Dynamite), Academy Award® nominee Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight), Sophie Rundle (After the Flood, Gentleman Jack) with Academy Award® nominee Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) and Primetime Emmy Award® winner Stephen Graham (Adolescence, Boiling Point).

Ahead of the screenings, Netflix has released these stunning shots of the production and some of the action.

Here’s a little bit about the plot:

Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.

With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…

