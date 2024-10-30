Lady Gaga drops music video for new song about facing ‘inner demons’

Lady Gaga has surprised fans with the release of a music video to accompany her new track Disease, where she is seen pitted against different versions of herself signifying attempts to regain control over her deepest fears.

The US star wished fans a “Happy Halloween” as she released the video, with comparisons drawn to previous work which leaned into horror, including her 2009 hit Bad Romance.

The track marks the lead single of her yet-to-be-titled seventh studio album which is slated for February.

“I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons,” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic.

“Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realising that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me.”

She continued: “That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment.

“Dancing, morphing, running, purging. Again and again, back with myself.

“This integration is ultimately beautiful to me because it’s mine and I’ve learned to handle it.”

Gaga described herself as the “conductor of my own symphony”, adding: “I am every actor in the plays that are my art and my life”.

“No matter how scary the question, the answers are inside of me.

“Essential, inextricable parts of what makes me me. I save myself by keeping going.

“I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge.”

Gaga gave just a few hours of notice before releasing the Disease music video, alongside a live Las Vegas performance of her collaboration with Bruno Mars entitled Die With A Smile.

It comes after Gaga was seen on the Joker: Folie A Deux press tour, following her role as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

Last month, she shared the companion Harlequin album which featured covers of tracks except for a pair of original songs.