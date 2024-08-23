Carol Vorderman to deliver Alternative MacTaggart speech as she warns ‘beware’

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Friday.

The presenter and maths expert, 63, has increasingly turned to political activism, including criticising the previous Conservative government.

Vorderman said: “I feel honoured to have been asked to be this year’s Alternative MacTaggart speaker.

“As our industry transitions, there is much to discuss, 42 years on the box, hosting shows for all channels, it’s been an interesting life.

“I choose to live a life outside of the media thrall of London and I live without apology. Beware the post-menopausal woman who doesn’t give a damn. I’ll see you in Edinburgh.”

Following being “sacked” by the BBC over their social media policy, she works for LBC.

Vorderman is due to publish her book Out Of Order: What’s Gone Wrong With Britain And One Woman’s Mission To Fix It in September and it will be supported by a tour across 11 dates in the UK.

Martin Lewis from Money Saving Expert (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Her speech follows the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture, which saw Dear England writer James Graham call for action on getting more working class people opportunities within the TV industry on Wednesday.

Previous Alternative MacTaggart speakers have included SNP politician Nicola Sturgeon, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

On the last day of the 2024 edition of the media event, Martin Lewis will have an interview following him winning the Outstanding Achievement Award.

The event said the 52-year-old consumer affairs champion “is unwell and unable to travel” so is joining via Zoom to speak to Jake Kanter, international investigations editor at Deadline.