Rock legend Bryan Adams leaves fans in heaven as UK tour stops off in Birmingham

The Canadian singer-songwriter belted out new material from his forthcoming album along with all of greatest hits as he brought his Roll With The Punches tour to the BP Pulse Live venue at the NEC, Birmingham, on Sunday May 18.

Bryan Adams on stage at BP Pulse Live, Birmingham, on Sunday May 18 as he brought his Roll With The Punches Tour to the region

Living by his famous song title 18 Till I Die, the 65-year-old rocker oozed energy as he ploughed through a two-hour plus set comprising classic after classic.

Just shy of a sell out show - although still an impressive turn out for a Sunday night gig - the venue was packed with loyal fans keen to singalong at all the right moments to some of the most beloved songs of all time - notably Summer of 69 and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You.

Bryan Adams' Roll With the Punches tour at BP Pulse Live, at NEC Birmingham, Sunday May 18

Opening with the brand new Roll With The Punches, the show went straight into my all-time favourite Run To You which didn't disappoint, with the high energy continuing with I Need Somebody which had the crowd singing back.

18 Till I Die and a A Night to Remember were also high points plus a beautiful rendition of Heaven - a real crowd pleaser.

Bryan Adams performing at BP Pulse Live at NEC, Birmingham, Sunday May 18

There was a huge amount of love in the arena for Adams who in a pre gig interview with the Express & Star told of his fondness for the UK - having spent happy childhood days here and even confessing he bought his first record in Shrewsbury!

There was also plenty of admiration for the star’s long-time lead guitarist Keith Scott who mesmerised the crowd with his awesome guitar solos.

Guitarist Keith Scott on stage with Bryan Adams on the Roll With The Punches Tour at BP Pulse Live, NEC Birmingham, on Sunday May 18

Much-loved duet numbers It’s Only Love and When You’re Gone which Adams originally performed with the late great Tina Turner and Spice Girl Melanie C respectively were also successfully performed solo with Keith stepping up to take centre stage with the main man.

The energetic set also included a few party tunes including a bit of Elvis (Blue Suede Shoes) and a rendition of Twist and Shout (by the Beatles) as well as popular ballads including Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman and Please Forgive Me.

Bryan Adams performing at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham on Sunday May 18

Kids Wanna Rock, One Night Love Affair and So Happy It Hurts also went down a treat and Can’t Stop This Thing We Started was delivered to perfection, sounding just as great as it did when I first heard it on the radio in 1991, with the star's trademark raspy vocals still on fine form.

Bryan Adams performing on his Roll With The Punches Tour at BP Pulse Live at NEC Birmingham, on Sunday May 18

It’s been more than two decades since I've seen Bryan Adams live but he's hardly aged a day. 'Some day I'll be 18 going on 65' - he sang back then, aged in his 30s. How right he was, apart from he's now going on 66! His latest tour may be called Roll With the Punches but Adams is clearly still able to throw them with precision, power and a huge amount of passion.

There was no encore as such, it was Sunday night, but fans at the back of the arena were treated to an up close and personal performance of Cuts Like a Knife, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and All For Love before Adams bowed out - fist bumping those lucky enough to be in his path as he made his way back through the arena to head out.

Definitely a night to remember - and possibly one of the best concert days of my life!