George Michael’s Careless Whisper voted nation’s favourite for seventh year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

George Michael’s hit song Careless Whisper has been voted the nation’s favourite for a seventh year in a row, according to a Smooth Radio poll.

The track, which was voted as the number one song on Smooth Radio’s All Time Top 500 – an annual list of the UK’s best-loved songs, was written by the late singer and his pop partner Andrew Ridgeley for their Wham! album Make It Big.

This comes after the song celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, with more than 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

George Michael on stage at Wembley Stadium for the Wham! farewell concert. (PA)

Michael, who died aged 53 on Christmas Day in 2016, also scored the most popular music artist in Smooth’s chart with 19 songs, including 13 solo songs such as A Different Corner at number three.

The Swedish band Abba have also seen a record-breaking 16 entries, leading the charts as the most popular group with their hit song Dancing Queen at number 10, followed by The Winner Takes It All at number 25.

This comes as group members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Frida celebrated 50 years last year since they won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with Waterloo.

British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John rejoined the top 10 Smooth Radio chart for the first time since 2017 with his duet Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me with Michael – reaching number nine.

Elton John performs on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Elton received 13 entries in this year’s countdown – making him the most popular living music, artist according to the Smooth Radio poll.

Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 aged 48, was nominated the most popular female artist, with 13 songs featured in the countdown including her rendition of I Will Always Love You, earning her a place at number 14.

Also joining the top 20 list is singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran with his song Perfect reaching number 11, and Robbie Williams who jumped two spots on the chart since 2024 to number 15 with his song Angels.

Smooth presenter Angie Greaves, who revealed the top 20 on air, said: “Smooth’s All Time Top 500 is a fantastic celebration of the best songs that are the soundtrack to our lives, from legendary music artists to the stars of today.

Ed Sheeran arrives for the screening of James Blunt’s One Brit Wonder at Picturehouse Central in London (Ian West/PA)

“It’s wonderful to see George Michael’s Careless Whisper top the chart again, with his timeless music continuing to resonate with the public, and Abba celebrate their biggest year ever, retaining their crown as the most popular group.

“Our congratulations to Elton John on his first return to the top 10 in eight years and on his place as the nation’s favourite living artist, and to Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue on their success this year.

“The breadth of timeless and newer songs hold such a special place in people’s lives and that’s what makes our countdown so special.”

Across the May bank holiday weekend, the top 500 songs were played on air, with the number one announced just before 7pm on Monday.

Smooth’s All Time Top 500 – top 20: