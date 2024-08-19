Coronation Street ‘to replace Sean Wilson character with John Thomson’

John Thomson is to replace Sean Wilson’s character Martin Platt in Coronation Street following his unexpected exit, according to reports.

Wilson, who last appeared on the cobbles six years ago, was set to reappear on screen in October as part of the departure of Helen Worth as his ex-wife Gail Platt after 50 years on the ITV soap.

However, representatives for ITV confirmed last week that the actor had left the show for “personal reasons”.

Reports say Thomson will have a romance plotline with Martin’s ex-wife Gail.

Thomson is known for appearing in TV comedy Cold Feet and played children’s entertainer Jesse Chadwick on the ITV soap between 2008 and 2010.

Actress Helen Worth is leaving Coronation Street (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He first appeared as Jesse during a party and had problems executing a double act as his wife had walked out on him, so Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) stepped in to save the performance.

He previously played a biker called Gary on the programme and told the now-defunct GMTV in 2008 that he had done three episodes but had no surname so knew his character would not return.

The actor also appeared on ITV’s The Masked Singer in 2021 and has film credits in Inkheart (2008) and Grimsby (2016).

Wilson was to start filming scenes on July 24, according to an initial announcement, with a storyline featuring his on-screen son David (Jack P Shepherd).

Wilson previously played Martin for 20 years from 1985 to 2005.

He last appeared on the soap in 2018 when Martin and his family emigrated to New Zealand and he paid one final visit to Weatherfield before his departure to make his peace with David, who was upset that his father was leaving the country.

Representatives for ITV and Thomson have been contacted for comment.