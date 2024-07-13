Rick Astley delights fans as he performs Seven Nation Army at Trnsmt
Astley also belted out songs from his own back catalogue, including Never Gonna Give You Up.
Rick Astley wowed fans at Trnsmt by performing AC/DC’s Highway to Hell and Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes.
The 58-year-old singer performed an energetic party set accompanied by soul singers on the Main Stage.
He performed Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes – prompting chants of “No Scotland, No Party” from fans.
Astley belted out songs from his own back catalogue, including Good Times and Never Gonna Give You Up, at the festival on Glasgow Green.
Dressed in a black suit, Astley got revellers up on their feet.
Astley also performed Highway to Hell by AC/DC as part of his set, which proceeded performances by The Courteeners and Gerry Cinnamon on the Main Stage.
About 50,000 people attended Trnsmt on Friday, when a total of 11 arrests were made.