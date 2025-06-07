Rising Shropshire singer given incredible opportunity to open for Olly Murs at Ludlow Castle concert - here's when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Live at Ludlow Castle said it has teamed up with BBC Introducing and BBC Radio Shropshire to provide a chance for local artist Cally Rhodes to support the pop star.

It means the up-and-coming Shropshire-based electronic pop singer-songwriter will be supporting singer, broadcaster and household name Olly Murs at his sold-out show in the history grounds of the landmark castle on Saturday, July 26.

Cally Rhodes will be opening for Olly Murs in Ludlow.

Aberystwyth-born Cally Rhodes has been producing honest and melodic pop songs about heartbreak, love and survival since she was young, earning her BBC Shropshire’s Best Artist of the Year accolade in 2018.

Her latest single, ‘Watch Me’, came out this March and is a shimmering slice of relatable, story-telling pop.

The Ludlow opportunity will give her the chance to perform in front of a 6,000 capacity crowd, and she said: "I’m super excited to support Olly Murs at such a great venue. I feel like it will be the perfect audience to play my music to and I’m grateful to be chosen for such a class opportunity. A huge thank you to BBC Introducing Shropshire for helping make this happen."

Andrew Marston - BBC Introducing | BBC Radio Shropshire said: “Over the last decade, BBC Introducing has introduced you to some of the biggest artists in the world - from Ed Sheeran to Florence & The Machine, George Ezra to Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender to Tom Grennan. But...who's next?

"More than a million songs have now been sent into BBC Introducing, forming 100 per cent of the music we play. To be singled out from an ocean of homegrown talent to perform at such an iconic venue speaks volumes about Cally's incredible talent. A future festival headliner, for sure."

As well as unique performances from musical legends and rising stars within the historic grounds of the Shropshire landmark; 2025’s Live at Ludlow Castle will also feature the inaugural Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival featuring sets from stand up greats Katherine Ryan, Russell Howard and many more.

The Live At Ludlow Castle Series is now now entering its third year, and has already seen headline performances from the likes of James, Elbow and Anne-Marie.

This year’s concerts will mark the second year in a five-year programming deal between Futuresound, the independent promoters behind the concert series and Ludlow Castle’s management team, with Live at Ludlow Castle running across two consecutive weekends for the first time.

Can I still get tickets to Ollie Murs at at Ludlow Castle

Unfortunately tickes to see Olly Murs at Ludlow Castle are sold out.

Elsewhere, July’s Live at Ludlow Castle series is set to welcome Irish stadium rock superstars The Script; legendary electronic outfit Faithless celebrating their 30th anniversary; Scottish rock royalty Texas joined by special guests Australian singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia and rising Scottish singer Rianne Downey; newly reunited Britpop icons Supergrass playing their seminal debut ‘I Should Coco’ in full to mark 30 years since its release alongside acclaimed singer-songwriter Jake Bugg and Wakefield cult indie heroes The Cribs before Grammy Award-winning, record-breaking megastar Jess Glynne brings the series to a spectacular close.



For more information about this event and others happening at Ludlow Castle please go to the website here: Live at Ludlow Castle