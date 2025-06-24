Birmingham’s biggest weekend since the Commonwealth Games as Black Sabbath and Jeff Lynne return to the live stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Excitement is building in Birmingham with the return of two of the city’s biggest music icons to the live stage.

Black Sabbath and Jeff Lynne are both playing in separate shows on July 5 - with ELO frontman Lynne also performing on July 6.

In addition Birmingham is also celebrating some of its greatest food heroes across the two days of the weekend at Colmore Food Festival 2025.

Everywhere you turn in the city there are tributes to Black Sabbath and its frontman legend Ozzy Osbourne ahead of their last ever Villa Park gig.

Birmingham has turned into a living museum in tribute to the pioneers of heavy metal with some of the greatest rock stars from across the world joining Ozzy and crew on stage in Aston.

Lynne, renowned for his Brummie cool is not quite getting the same attention, but he’s added an extra night to his ELO shows at Utilita Arena.

It’s the band’s farewell tour which has featured a legion of special guests including The Doobie Brothers, Steve Winwood and Dhani Harrison since it began - with the final date at Hyde Park on July 13.

Colmore Food Festival will see some of the city’s best restaurants showcase their best dishes, including Pasture, Plates by Purnell’s, Loki Wine, Adam’s and Asha’s.

The outdoor event in Victoria Square attracts thousands of food fans each year and is one of the most popular summer festivals in the West Midlands.

It’s surely the biggest weekend in Birmingham since the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

What Heavy Metal Stars are attending the Black Sabbath Concert?

The original Black Sabbath line up - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - will be playing together for the first time in 20 years.

The concert will also feature sets from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Tool Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians. Artists announced so far include Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

Please note: All profits will be donated equally to the following charities Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

Acorns Children's Hospice is giving Black Sabbath fans another chance to be part of rock history.

How is Birmingham celebrating Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning last show in the city?

From nostalgic pictures of the band adorning The Crown pub (now disused) outside New Street Station, to the Mr Mural’s street art shrine round the corner on Navigation Street you can’t miss Birmingham’s pride in its heavy metal heroes.

Not forgetting Ozzy the Bull in New Street itself!

Over on Broad Street there’s the Black Sabbath Bench, on the aptly named Black Sabbath Bridge.

If you don’t fancy the 10 minute walk, you can hop on the Ozzy Osbourne tram - although West Midlands Metro are unable to give an exact timetable of when that particular tram is running over the weekend.

Over in Aston, where Ozzy grew up, the Aston Villa shop has a host of special merchandise in honour of the star.

Ozzy went to Prince Albert Junior School and the band rehearsed at the nearby Barton Arms, so there’s plenty of opportunities to retrace his footsteps.

Ahead of the Villa Park concert, there’s a Metal in the Midlands show on Wednesday (July 2) at the Town Hall.

Black Country comedian Darren Harriott is presenting the evening which will feature fast-rising young metal stars including headline act Defects. You can get tickets at Metal in the Midlands

Selfridges has unveiled an immersive fan experience with special merchandise and another dedicated Mr Murals artwork for shoppers to enjoy.

A host of other smaller venues are also celebrating metal music including The Flapper on Cambrian Wharf and Scruffy Murphy’s on Dale End.

Last, and by no means least, Black Sabbath’s original manager, Jim Simpson, has arranged a series of performances dubbed the Visit of Oz across pubs, bars - and even a canal boat.

Check it out here: Visit of Oz.