Gracie Abrams scores first UK number one album with The Secret Of Us

Gracie Abrams has her first UK number one album with The Secret Of Us.

The singer, who is the daughter of Star Wars director JJ Abrams, topped the UK Official Albums Chart week with her second album.

In second place was The Tortured Poets Department from Taylor Swift, who performed a duet of Abram’s song Us with her at Wembley Stadium last Sunday.

It was the first time the song, which features on The Secret of Us, had been performed live.

Gracie Abrams joined Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA)

Introducing the rising star to the stage, Swift told the Eras tour audience on Sunday night: “If you know the words to this one, you get extra credit points ’cause it’s only been out for like two days. It’s my friend Gracie’s.”

While writing the song, the pair accidentally started a small fire in Swift’s New York apartment by knocking over a candle.

Abrams shared footage of the mildly dramatic moment on Instagram, which saw Swift pick up a fire extinguisher to stop the flames.

The Californian singer, whose album was the only new entry in the top five this week, also beat Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft, Charli XCX’s Brat, and The Weeknd’s The Highlights, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

Abrams said: “I can’t wrap my head around that. This is the first time that anything I’ve ever done, ever, anywhere has gone number one. Thank you for believing in the album, thank you for listening to it and thank you for letting it into your lives.

“This means so much to me, and to the people I’m lucky enough to have made these songs with. I can’t wait until we’re all in the same place, to sing these songs together at a show and to dance. I’ll be crying. I love you, thank you so much.”

As she celebrated her first UK number one album, Abrams added a second UK top-40 single to her tally with her Swift duet, which debuted at number 37.

The Secret Of Us also tops this week’s Official Record Store Chart, for the most popular album in UK independent record shops, and the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Five of Swift’s other albums feature the top 40 alongside The Tortured Poets Department, with Lover in seventh, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in ninth, Midnights in 12th, reputation in 15th, folklore in 16th, and Red (Taylor’s Version) at 37th.

Topping the UK Singles Chart was Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please, which spent a second week at number one, with her song Espresso in second place.

Sabrina Carpenter topped the UK Singles Chart for the second week in a row with Please Please Please

Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), Eminem’s Houdini, and Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather making up the rest of the top five.

Elsewhere, Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess continued to climb the albums chart, jumping three places to sixth, a career-best for the US singer.

She also scored her first UK top 10 single with Good Luck, Babe!, while Hot To Go! and Red Wine Supernova also featured in the top 40.

Wirrall-based indie rock band The Mysterines scored their second top 40 album, with Afraid Of Tomorrows, having seen their debut LP, Reeling, reach number nine in 2022.