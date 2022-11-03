Rita Ora on hosting the MTV EMAs with her ‘favourite person’ Taika Waititi

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Rita Ora has said she is looking forward to hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) later this month with her partner Taika Waititi, who she described as her “favourite person”.

The singer-songwriter, 31, and the Oscar-winning director, 47, first sparked relationship rumours last year after appearing on red carpets together but have since kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

The awards ceremony, which is being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 13, will be the celebrity power couple’s first time working together.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Ora said: “I hosted it back in 2017 but now I’m hosting it again but this time Jonathan, I’m co-hosting it with Taika, my partner.”

She added: “We’ve never worked together before. It’s nice to be able to do something fun with my favourite person.

“We’re the same person. It’s nice to find someone that you can have fun with, work with, respect and respect each other’s work.”

Ora made her EMAs hosting debut in 2017 at the OVO Wembley Arena in London and during her career she also received several EMA nominations, as well as the 2017 Power of Music Award as part of the Artists for Grenfell initiative.

At last year’s ceremony, she walked the red carpet alongside Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Love and Thunder director Waititi.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi (Ian West/PA)

Ora has also sat down with Bafta award-winning documentary maker Louis Theroux for his latest project for BBC Two, Louis Theroux Interviews.

The programme will explore how the singer grew up in Kosovo and later came to the UK with her family where she pursued her career in entertainment.

She said: “I’ve been asked so many times to do things about my story, journey and how I started in the music industry.

“I wanted to show my side of things and be completely honest and open the door to my family, and what it takes for a woman in the music industry.”

She describes her parent’s move to London and starting from scratch as the “best thing” they could ever have done.

“It wasn’t easy, but we had love all around. We grew up in council estates and now I’m really lucky that I’m able to repay them for all the hard work that they’ve done”, she adds.