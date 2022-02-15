Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce baby news

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Chloe Madeley and former England rugby player James Haskell are expecting their first child together.

Fitness expert Madeley, 34, who is the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, confirmed the news on Instagram and her sports star husband spoke about their impending arrival on Good Morning Britain.

Congratulations! ?@jameshaskell and Chloe Madeley are expecting their first child, a little girl! And @richardm56 is going to be grandfather once again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tfydg0eTUb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 15, 2022

Haskell, 36, appeared on the morning ITV programme alongside father-in-law Richard, who hosted Tuesday’s episode alongside Ranvir Singh.

Rugby star Haskell, who recently published the book Ruck Me: (I’ve Written Another Book), said: “Chloe and I are expecting our first child, we’re going to be having a little girl.”

After an image of a scan of the baby girl appeared on screen, grandfather-to-be Richard said: “That’s the little girl. Looks like she’s reading the paper!”, to which Haskell quipped: “Let’s hope she has her mother’s looks because if she looks anything like me, we’re in a spot of bother.”

Madeley and Haskell were married in 2018.