Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce baby news

ShowbizPublished:

The couple are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Chloe Madeley and former England rugby player James Haskell are expecting their first child together.

Fitness expert Madeley, 34, who is the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, confirmed the news on Instagram and her sports star husband spoke about their impending arrival on Good Morning Britain.

Haskell, 36, appeared on the morning ITV programme alongside father-in-law Richard, who hosted Tuesday’s episode alongside Ranvir Singh.

Rugby star Haskell, who recently published the book Ruck Me: (I’ve Written Another Book), said: “Chloe and I are expecting our first child, we’re going to be having a little girl.”

After an image of a scan of the baby girl appeared on screen, grandfather-to-be Richard said: “That’s the little girl. Looks like she’s reading the paper!”, to which Haskell quipped: “Let’s hope she has her mother’s looks because if she looks anything like me, we’re in a spot of bother.”

Madeley and Haskell were married in 2018.

He has previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and the couple launched the Couples Quarantine podcast in 2020.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News