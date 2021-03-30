BST Hyde Park music festival cancelled for second year in a row

We are sad to announce that BST Hyde Park will not take place this July. However, we are happy to share that both @PearlJam and @duranduran will return next summer. Please read our full statement below or here: https://t.co/SjQTLHBQ7F

Sending you our love and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/meLjbk8kJJ

— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 30, 2021