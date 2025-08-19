North Wales Police said the man, who was 36, had died after falling from Crib Goch in the Eryri National Park - previously known as Snowdonia.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 16.

Police said an investigation is underway.

A statement from the force said: "We are saddened to confirm that a 36-year-old man has died following a fall from Crib Goch in Eryri National Park on Saturday, August 16.

Crib Goch is Snowdon's most dangerous ridge. Photo: Andy Harbach

"Emergency services, including North Wales Police and the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, responded to reports of a man falling from the ridge at approximately 11.30am.

"The man was recovered from the mountain by helicopter but was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the man’s next of kin have been informed, and the coroner has been notified."

Inspector Jamie Owens said: "My deepest condolences remain with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the fall to contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000678802.”