Empty former Smiggle store in Shrewsbury shopping centre goes up for rent

National brand Smiggle announced its decision to shut its doors in Shrewsbury's Darwin Centre at the beginning of May, and the store closed down for good on May 25, 2025.

Now, the empty former shop unit has been placed up for rent by Darwin Shopping Centre owners Shropshire Council at a rate of £30,000 per year.

New prospective tenants for the 715 square foot store, which sits between HMV and the Body Shop in the upper level of the Darwin Centre, would also have to fork out a service charge of around £10,600 per year.

The Smiggle store in Shrewsbury closed down in May

Smiggle is one of five units currently advertised as available for let in the centre, with former Calendar Club shop in the Darwin Centre also empty, having been put up for rent in July.

Rent for the larger, 1500 square foot unit is also set at £30,000 for the year.

"The unit is located within the upper level of the Darwin Shopping Centre, the primary shopping centre in the heart of Shrewsbury's town centre with direct access to the multi-story car park to the rear," said a spokesperson for agents Emanuel Oliver.

"Retailers within the Centre include M&S, Primark, HMV, JD Sports, H&M, New Look, Costa and Home Bargains. The Centre is also home of The Collective which is a unique shopping destination and home to a number of local independent local traders."

The Darwin Centre currently attracts over 4.5 million visitors a year.

More details are available from the Darwin Centre's letting agents Emanuel Oliver.