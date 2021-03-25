David Tennant to reunite with Steven Moffat for new drama Inside Man

David Tennant

David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Lydia West and Dolly Wells have joined the cast of Steven Moffat’s new drama Inside Man.

The four-part BBC mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.

The show marks a reunion for former Doctor Who writer Moffat and actor Tennant, as well as with Dracula actresses West and Wells, while Sherlock director Paul McGuigan will helm the series.

Steven Moffat (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Moffat and wife Sue Vertue, executive producer for Hartswood Films, said in a joint statement: “We’re a bit stunned, and very excited, at the acting talent we’re managing to assemble for this show.

“Can’t wait to crawl out of our lockdown bunker and get to work.”

Piers Wenger, director of BBC drama, said: “BBC One viewers will already know the television magic created when Steven Moffat writes for David, Dolly and Lydia.

Stanley Tucci (Ian West/PA)

“With the fantastic Stanley Tucci alongside them as our Inside Man, everything is in place for a series that will have the nation gripped.”

The series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Netflix outside the UK and Ireland.