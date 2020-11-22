Blists Hill features on Shopping With Keith Lemon being aired tonight

Blists Hill museum welcomed two TV stars to its shop as the ITV2 show, Shopping With Keith Lemon, explored its Victorian streets.

The colourful character welcomed soap star, Richard Blackwood, to his chat show with a difference, in an episode of the series which is being aired tonight.

The pair mooched around the old world shops while, as Keith Lemon put it, having a good old gossip.

He explored the shopping habits of the 48-year-old actor, best known for his role in Eastenders, when he played Vincent Hubbard, and as Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museums are hoping that the visit by the television show will encourage more visitors from across the UK to the museums.

The show airs on ITV2 at 10pm tonight.

