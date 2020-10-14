Anna Richardson helps to launch online mental health resources for students

Women in Film and TV Awards 2019 – London

An online mental health resource co-founded by television presenter Anna Richardson is to be made available to students for free amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Naked Attraction host said students are facing “a whole new level of pressure” during their time at university thanks to Covid-19.

The Mindbox online mental health resource, which helped to set up, will make available a catalogue of video and audio guides to help manage stress and anxiety.

(Yui Mok/PA)

The content will be available to students via the student app Totum.

Richardson said: “Starting university can be a stressful time for young adults, with many living away from home for the first time and making major life choices.

“To go through this experience during a global pandemic adds a whole new level of pressure, as they try to navigate social distancing rules, curfews and in some cases, complete lockdowns.

“These young people are away from their support groups and adjusting to new academic schedules and demands.

“I’m conscious that they need more help to cope, so couldn’t just stand by whilst knowing we have the ability to help.”