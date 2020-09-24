Machine Gun Kelly says it was love at first sight with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly said it was love at first sight with girlfriend Megan Fox as he opened up on their whirlwind romance.

The rapper, 30, met the Hollywood actress, 34, on the set of upcoming crime thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass.

He said he “didn’t know” what love was until “me and her made eye contact,” adding: “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.'”

Speaking on Howard Stern’s radio show, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, discussed the impact the relationship with Transformers star Fox had on his new album Tickets To My Downfall.

“After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time,” he said.

“That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

Asked by Stern if it was love at first sight, he replied: “Yeah, for sure.”

Kelly, who played drummer Tommy Lee in Motley Crue biopic The Dirt, said the only downside of the relationship was the intense media interest.

He said: “My house isn’t gated, so that’s the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it’s like this odd moment, where I was kind of living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day.”

Veteran radio personality Stern predicted Kelly would one day marry Fox and wondered if his close friend, comedian Pete Davidson, would be best man.

“That’s cool. Yeah, I’m down with that,” Kelly said.

Kelly and Fox made their relationship Instagram official in July, after her estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed in May they had separated late last year.

Fox and Green have three sons together.