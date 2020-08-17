James Bond star Daniel Craig gives support to Shropshire Virtual Show

Film star Daniel Craig, who has family connections to Shropshire, has issued support to the Shropshire Virtual Show when it takes place in aid of charity on Saturday.

The 52-year-old will star as 007 for the final time in the film No Time to Die this November, and his support has been welcomed by show organisers.

Craig said: “It's never been more important to support these small charities who are unable to do their usual fundraising activities at the moment.

"Please do join them on August 22 for the Shropshire Virtual Show."

An exciting day of music, entertainment, competitions and shopping experiences have been scheduled to raise money for five local charities, The Cavalier Centre, League of Friends to Oswestry's specialist orthopaedic hospital, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D. and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

Selina Graham, co-organiser of the event and chairman of the Cavalier Centre, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Daniel Craig for getting behind our show.

"It has been created from scratch and is a real labour of love – put together by local people to raise funds for organisations that support local people, which are needed now more than ever.”

One of the highlights of the day is a display of exhilarating fight scenes – which Craig himself would be proud of – by Upper Cut Fight Company.

Run by actors and fight coordinators Christopher Round and Dean Ridge, the duo have produced a film exclusively for the show that gives an insight into stunt fight training, including how some of film’s best-known sequences were shot.

Christopher said: “If you have ever watched a fight scene in a film or TV show and thought ‘I wonder how they do that?’, then tune in to the Shropshire Virtual Show this Saturday and we’ll share with you how.

“Like most people, our usual plans – including our workshops – have been put on hold this year.

"While disappointing, it does mean that we can support the show, entertain people at home and hopefully raise lots of money for some fantastic local charities.”

Upper Cut’s performance is part of the daytime line up on the main stage, which is sponsored by DM Recruitment and one of eight arenas hosting more than 70 other performances, films and workshops, between 10am and 9pm.

Stuart Danks, Director at DM Recruitment, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the main stage at the Shropshire Virtual Show.

"As a company we pride ourselves on giving back to our community through event sponsorship and charity partnerships, to help make this region the best it can be and support charities that directly help the people we work with.

"The organisers are doing a brilliant job bringing everything together to make this show an unforgettable and totally unique event. We urge the people of Shropshire to put the 22nd in their diaries.”

For more information or to tune in to the Shropshire Virtual Show, visit shropshirevirtualshow.com