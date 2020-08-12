Advertising
Miranda Hart wakes face-to-face with fox during heatwave
The actress joked that she might have to resurrect her popular sitcom to feature a similar scene.
Miranda Hart woke up face-to-face with a fox after sleeping with her door open during the heatwave.
The comedy actress and writer, 47, said she had begun sleeping on her kitchen floor to escape her “very HOT” bedroom.
Hart told her 2.3 million Twitter followers she awoke shortly before dawn to find the animal staring at her.
She joked that she might have to resurrect her eponymous sitcom to feature a similar scene.
Hart wrote: “In other news… I slept on the kitchen floor (my bedroom is a very HOT room – not in a good way).
“I had the doors to the garden open. At one point before dawn, this happened – I WOKE UP TO FIND MYSELF FACE TO FACE WITH A FOX… (I may have to do more Miranda to do that scene)”
The hashtag #toohottosleep trended overnight on Twitter after social media users shared their struggles with the heat.
Last year, Hart reunited with her former Miranda co-stars for an hour-long special, filmed at The London Palladium, called Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration, which was broadcast on BBC One.
The Bafta-nominated comedy, which also starred Sarah Hadland, Tom Ellis, Patricia Hodge and Sally Phillips, ran for three series from 2009 until 2015 with two Christmas specials.
