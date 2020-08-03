Fontaines DC on course for first number one album

Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC are on course to knock Taylor Swift from the top of the albums chart.

The Dublin five-piece’s second album, A Hero’s Death, is currently at number one in the Official Charts Company’s mid-week update, with more than half its sales from vinyl.

It comes after their Mercury Prize-nominated debut, Dogrel, reached number nine in the UK albums chart last April.

Southampton punk group Creeper sit in second place with Sex, Death & The Infinite Void, also their second album.

It marks an improvement on their 2017 debut Eternity, In Your Arms, which reached number 18.

Swift secures the most streamed album of the week so far with last week’s chart-topper Folklore, which has dropped two places to number three.

Folklore is solely available in digital formats until it gets a physical release later in the year.

Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is new at number four with her first album in eight years, Such Pretty Forks In The Road.

The first album by rock outfit The Psychedelic Furs in 29 years, titled Made Of Rain, enters at number five.

A reissue of Sir Paul McCartney’s 1997 album Flaming Pie secures number seven, while German-born British composer Max Richter takes number 14 with Voices, an album about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.