Coventry City of Culture film unveiled

Coventry City of Culture has launched a new film on the its history.

The one-minute film contains archive footage, including Coventry City’s 1987 FA Cup triumph, the city’s Two-Tone scene, its landmark Belgrade Theatre and “infamous” ring road.

It features two Coventry-born artists – composer Clint Mansell, who provided the score, and a voiceover by actress Manjinder Virk.

Details of a year-long cultural programme will be announced later this year.

Coventry is the city where movement began, and we've continued to move people for centuries.

Digital and Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage said: “City of Culture 2021 will showcase Coventry’s vibrancy and creativity to the world.”

The West Midlands city was announced as the winner of the title in 2017, following Londonderry and Hull, having beaten bids from Paisley, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunderland and Swansea.

Cities which have expressed interest in bidding for the City of Culture in 2025 include Bradford, Chelmsford, Luton, Medway, Tees Valley, Northampton and Southampton.