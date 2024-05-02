Fun day will shine spotlight on Newport Carnival Royal Party for 2024

Running 10am to 4pm at The Lamb, Edgmond, the event is set to be a fun-filled day for the whole family with a bouncy slide, music, games, slushies, candy floss, ice cream and glitter tattoos.

There will also be a bbq with a host of delicious hot treats on offer, children’s play area and a warm welcome for any dog family members.

The event will also host Newport Carnival’s 2024 Royal Party Selection, when the king, queen, prince, princess and royal entourage will all be chosen.

Landlords Kevin and Kendall Jones took over The Lamb in Shrewsbury Road, Edgmond, in August last year and are thrilled to be hosting their first family fun day and to welcome the Carnival team and future Royal Party.

“We’re touched by the support of the community ever since we took on the pub last summer and are looking forward to welcoming even more visitors for the first of many family fun days to come,” said Kendall.

Kevin added: “We can’t wait for Monday and are very excited for our new BBQ offering to make its debut at the pub. We’re very proud of our food and can’t wait to welcome the Carnival committee and their future Royal Party.”

Newport Carnival returns on Saturday, June 8 with the theme TV and ‘Toons and a huge host of entertainment, live music as well as a procession tipped to be bigger than ever.

James Prince, vice chairman of the Carnival committee, said The Lamb was a fantastic venue with the perfect outdoor space to host the Royal Party selection.

“We asked if The Lamb would be happy to get involved with this year’s fun day and Kev and Kendall both said yes immediately,” he said.