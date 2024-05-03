Loopfest given the green light to expand capacity at Shrewsbury Castle gigs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Following approval from the Shropshire Council, Loopfest has been granted a premises license allowing the event to increase its capacity at Shrewsbury Castle from 500 to 750 people.

The community festival, dedicated to promoting grassroots music in Shropshire, is taking place in the county town this weekend, with four performances at Shrewsbury Castle.

Loopfest, organiser, Jamie Smith, said the expansion "marks an exciting new chapter in the festival's journey".

He added: "We're thrilled to have received the premises license from the Shropshire Council. This expansion opens up exciting possibilities for Loopfest, allowing us to bring in established acts like The Futureheads, Beardyman and Dutty Moonshine Big Band.

"With the increased capacity, we can also go big on production, enhancing the overall experience for our attendees."