Ant and Dec reunite for socially-distanced round of golf

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reunited for a socially-distanced round of golf after spending months apart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV duo shared a picture to Instagram showing them on the course working on their swing.

The post was captioned: “Nice tee see you. Reunited and back on the course!”

Their professional golfer friend Lee Westwood spotted they were in the long grass and joked: “And in the rough!”

Ant and Dec replied: “Normal service is resumed!”

The popular presenting pair was forced to film their Saturday Night Takeaway show without a studio audience due to restrictions on public gatherings implemented to stop the spread of Covid-19.

They hosted the series finale from their homes in April.

Advertising

Earlier this month, And and Dec issued a public apology for a segment of Saturday Night Takeaway in which they impersonated people of colour using blackface.

The pair darkened their skin and wore prosthetics for the undercover sketch, in which they pranked famous faces while in disguise.

They said they were “sincerely sorry” for the segments.