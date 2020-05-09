Sandra Bullock makes emotional appearance on Red Table Talk

Sandra Bullock made an emotional appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk alongside her daughter, as they surprised a nurse working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by eight-year-old Laila for a special episode of the Facebook Watch series to mark Mother’s Day in the US.

The Bullocks and Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, and her daughter, Willow, surprised nursing manager April Buencamino, who is overseeing a Covid-19 unit in Los Angeles.

Last month Bullock donated 6,000 medical masks to her hospital.

Bullock, appearing via video feed from her kitchen at home, told Ms Buencamino: “April, thank you. I’m going to try to say this without crying, thank you for everything that you’re doing because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work,”

She added: “There is not a dinner and a grace that goes by without us sending you the love and the appreciation and the gratitude that we as a family have because we are safe. I thank you so much.”

Bullock adopted Laila as a three-year-old from Louisiana in 2015.

It was a rare public appearance for the little girl, with Bullock, also mother to son Louis, famously private.

The actress described Laila as “our world superhero” and told Ms Buencamino “she’s ready to join you out there, April, in a few years”.

The episode of Red Table Talk ended with a 50,000 dollar (£40,300) donation to the nurse’s hospital.