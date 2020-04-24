Mel Giedroyc signs up for lockdown alternative to Eurovision

Mel Giedroyc, Tim Vine and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina de Campo have signed up for a lockdown homage to the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Isolation Song Contest, created by comedian Tom Taylor, hopes to fill the void left by the cancellation of this year’s event, which was due to take place in Rotterdam in May.

Stars including Nick Helm, Mans Zelmerlow, Josie Long and Neil Hannon have been randomly assigned countries and will compete from their own homes.

Tim Vine (Yui Mok/PA)

Former Bake Off host Giedroyc will represent Italy, stand-up Vine will represent Romania, and de Campo will perform for Australia.

Each act has been given a week to compose a Eurovision-style entry ahead of the final at 8pm on May 2, which will be broadcast online.

Both Giedroyc and Zelmerlow previously hosted Eurovision: You Decide on the BBC, in which the UK’s Eurovision entry was selected by public vote.

It comes after the launch of the AI Song Contest, in which 13 teams from Europe and Australia create three-minute pop songs with the help of artificial intelligence.

Money raised by the Isolation Song Contest will go to The Trussell Trust, Crisis and Refuge.

Donations can be made at isolationsongcontest.com.