Conversation with Dame Judi Dench goes online in campaign to save theatre

An intimate conversation with Dame Judi Dench will become available to watch online as part of the campaign to save the Orange Tree Theatre.

Recorded in 2017 at the venue in Richmond, south-west London, the 90-minute discussion was hosted by broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.

Viewers can watch the film on the theatre’s website from later this month, through a payment of £4.99.

Announcing Dame #JudiDench in conversation, hosted by @gylesB1: available to stream online to support the Orange Tree Theatre from Sun 26 April at 3pm. Find out more >> https://t.co/2tEi3zLnE2 Watch the trailer… pic.twitter.com/oSlAlLjiZY — Orange Tree Theatre (@OrangeTreeThtr) April 17, 2020

It saw the veteran actress recount stories of Sir John Gielgud, Dame Peggy Ashcroft, Clint Eastwood and Johnny Depp among others, and took place as part of the inaugural Under The Orange Tree series.

Money raised will go to the Orange Tree Theatre’s Survival Fund, launched in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue closed its doors on March 16, subsequently losing 74% of its income.

The theatre’s artistic director, Paul Miller, said: “This film records one of my happiest days ever: the day Judi came to the Orange Tree.

“It’s 90 minutes of enormous fun and fascinating insights, in the company of a national treasure with few, if any, rivals for our collective affection.

“We hear about John Gielgud and Peggy Ashcroft; Clint Eastwood and Johnny Depp; about Ken Branagh, Peter Hall and how to speak Shakespeare.

“The crucial importance of company spirit runs through it all like a golden thread.

“And what company she is: this is a treat to savour in your home, while we wait to welcome you back to ours one day.”

The interview will be available from 3pm on Sunday April 26 via orangetreetheatre.co.uk.