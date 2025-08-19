Grade II-listed Shrewsbury venue built in 'Arts and Crafts' style up for sale

Morris Hall on Bellstone in Shrewsbury was given Grade II-listed status just last year after being recognised as a building of 'special national interest'.

The grand building, built in the 1930s, was commended as a little-altered example of the 'Arts and Crafts' style that was popular in the interwar years.

Commissioned by James Kent Morris, a prominent figure in the commercial and political life of Shrewsbury, the building was initially named Bellstone Hall.

Shrewsbury's 1930s Morris Hall. Photo: Steven Baker/Historic England

Morris commissioned the building after recognising the need for a local meeting hall for the Labour Party.

The construction was paid for by Morris, who transferred ownership to a trust which was set up to run the building on behalf of the Shrewsbury Labour Party in 1934.

Morris died in January 1935, and the hall was renamed in his honour the following year.

Shrewsbury's 1930s Morris Hall. Photo: Steven Baker/Historic England

Today, the historic property is a popular venue for conferences, concerts, weddings and community events - and now, it's up for sale.

The freehold for the mixed-use property, which contains commercial offices and a residential flat, is being sold by Halls Commercial for an asking price of £780,000.

The offices are fully let, which the estate agents say "adds reliable income to the site’s investment value".

Shrewsbury's 1930s Morris Hall. Photo: Steven Baker/Historic England

"This well-connected, central location offers a blend of character and convenience, making the property highly attractive to both occupiers and investors in one of the West Midlands’ most vibrant market towns," concludes the listing.

The property listing is available to view online at: hallsgb.com