TV’s ‘Potato Queen’ ties the knot on the Shropshire border

Poppy O’Toole, also known as Poppy Cooks, tied the knot with Tom Shattock at Sow, a restaurant near Tenbury Wells.

The star of ITV This Morning and self-styled 'Potato Queen' wrote her own vows and had her friend lead the ceremony.

The 32-year-old said the unconventional wedding was arranged at the last minute.

Poppy, who is also a four-times Sunday Times bestselling author, failed to give 29 days’ notice before the ceremony – which could have prevented the wedding from taking place.

The couple had earlier had a formal service at Redditch Registry Office and Poppy described the occasion as the best day of her life.

Poppy wrote: "Well you know how we organised a wedding in like four weeks… turns out you need to give at least 29 days’ notice and we forgot haha. Very us.

"Unconventionally we had our ‘wedding’ two weeks ago where we wrote our own vows and had our friend lead the ceremony (she did amazing) so although it wasn’t ‘official’, it was the best day of my life!

"We did all the official stuff at the registry office (shout out Redditch xx) with just our parents. We didn’t have a photographer so Tom decided to do a little photoshoot of me in the waiting room on his iPhone. Very glam. Very high fashion.

"Then our moms signed the papers as witnesses and it was all very lovely.

"Moral of the story: it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, if you’re with the people you love and having a laugh, you’re very, very lucky.

"I had South of France on my mood board… but Redditch will do!"