We loved them yeah yeah yeah… The Beatles’ journey in pictures

It’s a day many Beatles fans will have etched in their memories forever: April 10, 1970 when Sir Paul McCartney’s comments in a press release signalled the end of the world’s biggest and most beloved foursome.

While promoting a solo album, Sir Paul had said he did not know if the break from his fellow band members – John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – was permanent or temporary.

Many years later though The Beatles remain probably the most famous foursome band ever to have existed.

Here we look at life after Beatlemania.

A picture from 1967 showing Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison rehearsing for their appearance on the international TV show Our World (PA Archive)

Handout photo of the famous front cover of the 1969 album, Abbey Road

George Harrison on board the QE2 in 1971 (PA Archive)

McCartney with his wife Linda and their daughter Stella at Heathrow Airport in 1974 (PA Archive)

The scene in Liverpool in December 1980 as people paid tribute to one of its most famous sons, pop superstar John Lennon, who was shot dead in New York the week prior (PA Archive)

Ringo Starr and George Harrison made their first TV appearance together since the Beatles split in March 1988 (PA Archive)

Sir Paul McCartney played a surprise concert in Covent Garden in October 2013 (PA Archive)

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where he was made a Companion of Honour in May 2018 (PA Archive)