Scaffold release reworked version of Thank U Very Much in aid of NHS

Scaffold have reformed to release a reworked version of their 1967 hit Thank U Very Much, in aid of the NHS.

The Liverpudlian comedy and music trio, Mike McGear, Roger McGough and John Gorman, re-recorded the top-five track using their iPhones from their respective homes in the Wirral and London.

McGear, brother of Sir Paul McCartney, used the original Abbey Road backing track, which he found in his loft.

Money raised by the single will go to NHS Charities Together, which supports staff and volunteers working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

An accompanying video was produced by McGear’s graphic designer son using the original 60s film of Thank U Very Much.

He cut the video using footage featuring both McGear’s mother, who was an NHS nurse, and daughter, who is currently an NHS nurse.

Mike McGear is the brother of Sir Paul McCartney (Ian West/PA)

Ed Macdonald of 100% Records, which is releasing the song, said: “We’re delighted to have played our small part co-ordinating the digital release of the charity Scaffold single – from standing start to release in less than a week.

“All of our proceeds from this release will, of course, be donated to NHS Charities Together.”

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “We’re so pleased that Scaffold has kindly released this song, and urge the public to get behind and download it to help support the appeal.

“The proceeds will go directly to NHS charities in every part of the country and help provide essential support to NHS staff, volunteers and patients.”

The track is available on streaming services from Friday.