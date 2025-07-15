Fire crews called to a Shropshire village to help release person stuck in industrial storage container - at 3am
A fire crew was called out to help a person stuck in a storage container in a Shropshire village.
Published
Last updated
Shropshire fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident, off Offoxey Road in Tong, at around 3.06am today - Tuesday, July 15.
One fire crew was sent to the scene from Albrighton.
An update said the crew had released one person from an industrial storage container after using small tools to gain access.
The crew was finished at the scene at around 3.36am.