Britain’s Got Talent releases clips of new contestants ahead of show’s return

The makers of Britain’s Got Talent have released footage of new contestants performing in front of the show’s judges ahead of programme’s return to television screens.

The clip shows acrobats, singers, dogs performing tricks and a Donald Trump lookalike wearing pink tights.

All the footage was filmed “earlier in the year – before the ongoing health crisis began”, according to a statement from the makers of the programme.

It's official! Britain's Got Talent is BACK – Easter Saturday at 8pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV ? You don't wanna miss it! ?#BGT pic.twitter.com/liVr6Dl187 — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) April 1, 2020

It added that they hope the show “will bring some light relief” to viewers.

The talent competition will be back on the air later this month with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon presiding over the pre-recorded auditions.

However ITV has previously confirmed the live finals, due to be hosted by Ant and Dec, will be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The new series of Britain’s Got Talent begins on April 11 at 8pm on ITV.