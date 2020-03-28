Marion Cotillard: Listen to health experts and stay at home

Hollywood star Marion Cotillard has urged people to listen to health experts and stay at home.

Cast from the 2011 movie Contagion, in which people find themselves in the midst of a pandemic, have made videos.

The actress, 44, played a doctor who works for the World Health Organisation in the film, directed by Steven Soderbergh.

In the video, she says that “like everybody else I want nothing more than to help stop Covid-19. It is a choice but a choice we all have to make together.

“There is a future where you listen to your public health experts and that means you go home now and stay there until it’s safe… observing social distancing, working from home, not gathering in crowds and washing your hands with soap and water as often as possible.

“There is the future where you ignore the experts who are trying to help us, where we watch our medical systems collapse as the virus spreads uncontrollably and the most vulnerable among us die in unfathomable and unnecessary numbers,” she said.

Her video comes after fellow cast Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne and Kate Winslet teamed up with scientists from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health to offer individual homemade videos.

“Wash your hands like your life depends on it,” Winslet said. “Because right now, in particular, it just might.”

The film’s screenwriter, Scott Z Burns, and medical experts who worked on the movie, wrote the pieces.

They were all shot by the actors themselves, with Winslet’s husband helping film her video.