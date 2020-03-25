Kim and Kourtney come to blows in Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian come to blows in the latest trailer for the family’s reality TV show.

In explosive scenes, the warring sisters throw punches and kicks at each other while their younger sibling Khloe attempts to intervene.

The fight features in the trailer for season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which premieres in the UK on Sunday.

Who is ready for Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians!?!?! It premieres on a new day, this Thursday at 8/7c!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SszWHE13j8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

During the confrontation, Poosh founder Kourtney, 40, yells “I will f*** you up,” at Kim, 39, before throwing a drink at her.

The pair then aim punches and kicks at each other while a stunned Khloe tries to pull them apart.

The argument continues, however, when Kim shouts “just get the f*** out of here” at her big sister, adding: “I don’t even wanna see your f***ing face.”

In response, Kourtney targets the Skims designer’s famously rotund backside and quips “I don’t want to be near your fat ass!”

It is not the only drama Kim has been involved in this week.

On Monday she reignited her feud with Taylor Swift after a contentious phone call between the singer and Kim’s husband Kanye West was leaked.

Kim called the popstar a liar after Swift accused her of manipulating footage of the call and putting “me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years”.

Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will premiere on Sunday March 29 at 9pm on E! in the UK.