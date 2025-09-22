'I want to ensure that all children feel that sense of belonging' - New headteacher takes helm at north Shropshire primary school where her own educational journey began back in the 1980s

Rowena Kaminski is extremely proud to have become the new headteacher at Longlands Primary School, the very place where her own educational journey began in the 1980s.

She has now come full circle, having returned to lead the school that laid the foundations for her education.

"I came here in the 1980s," Rowena recalled. "The school was built in the 1970s, so it was relatively new when I came here. I learned to read and write and started my educational journey here."

New headteacher at Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton, Rowena Kaminski

Now, as the executive headteacher of both Longlands and Tilstock Primary Schools, Rowena has been inspired by her roots and family’s legacy in education.

Her father was a teacher at the Grove School and Sixth Form in Market Drayton - where she continued her studies - and his influence played a key role in shaping her passion for teaching.

Initially, Rowena took a different path and entered the world of banking, but she soon realised where her heart truly lay.

And for the new headteacher, the role is much more than a job - it’s a chance to give back to the community that shaped her.