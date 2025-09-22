Market Drayton medical practice reopens after 'toxic gas leak' emergency

Drayton Medical Practice in Market Drayton asked patients not to attend the surgery today (Monday) due to an "emergency situation".

A post on the practice's social media explained the cause was a malfunction in the battery backup system, which resulted in overheated lead batteries releasing sulphurous gases - prompting an evacuation of the building.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews called to the scene at 10.52am. A spokesperson said lead batteries had overheated and "released gas".

The practice said the batteries are used to keep phone and computer systems running during power outages, and that the issue had created an unsafe environment that required specialist equipment to enter.

Drayton Medical Practice

The practice confirmed that it was without computer and telephone systems following the incident.

The practice thanked the local fire service for their rapid response and action, and praised both staff and patients for their cooperation.

In a statement, Drayton Medical Practice said: "The primary care centre had to be evacuated while the fire service dealt with a toxic gas leak and a potential fire risk.

"This was due to the failure of part of the battery backup system that keeps the phones and computer systems active during power cuts. A battery short circuit lead to dangerous overheating and a release of sulphurous gasses. This made the area in which they are located unsafe and inaccessible without proper breathing apparatus.

"Upon advice from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, we evacuated the building and the fire brigade called to attend. They were on site very quickly, they assessed the condition of the affected room, isolated the batteries from power and removed them from the building.

"Once removed, the toxic gas soon cleared, and we were able to access the building and restore the services that were impacted.

"Many thanks to the local fire department for their rapid response, evaluation, and action. Thanks to all the staff and public who calmly and quickly evacuated and waited patiently for the all clear. Apologies for the disruption caused."

A Facebook post at around 11.30am initially advised patients: "We have an emergency situation at the practice, please do not attend.

"We will provide an update when we reopen. Apologies for the inconvenience."

Shortly after midday, an update stated the surgery had reopened, but was without telephone or computer systems.

A spokesperson for the surgery said: "Due to an emergency situation at the practice we are currently without computer and telephone systems.

"Please do not come to the surgery unless you have an appointment booked."