'Parking in Bridgnorth is banned if you do not possess a debit card' - Your Letters: September 22

DISMAY AT THE DEMISE OF CASH

Recently I had a letter published in this newspaper concerning the fact that parking in Bridgnorth is banned if you do not possess a debit card.

A few month's ago I visited a camera fair just on the outskirts of Wolverhampton, at a well known race course, I will not mention the name of the course, but people will instantly deduce where it is.

It was a nice sunny day, and I decided to have a cappuccino, upon entering the bar/restaurant, I was informed we do not accept cash, only cards.

So that was another day ruined.

Written along the top of £20 notes, it states, "I promise to pay the bearer on demand the sum of twenty pounds", it states this on every note, whatever the value is. This in my opinion, is insulting to the country. If companies, towns, villages or whatever, cannot accept coins of the realm, they should up sticks and leave, and live somewhere else.

When computer systems suddenly malfunction they soon revert to pounds and pence. I think I will write to the king of this country about the shameful way certain members of the public are treated by some multinational companies, and councils like Bridgnorth for example.

Card payment machines are a scammers delight. A car park is a perfect place for scammers to clip on keypads to read your card details, and empty your bank account. Because there are no staff keeping an eye on proceedings. ¶If this is progress, God help us all. I wonder if maths is taught in schools now, ie counting money etc, or are children taught which way up too insert a visa card instead?

C Lloyd, Dudley