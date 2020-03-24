Lewis Capaldi records ‘birthday song’ in new documentary

Lewis Capaldi has performed the song that was at number one in the charts at the time of his birth in a new documentary.

The Glaswegian singer, who was born in October 1996, discovered that his “birthday song” is Setting Sun by the Chemical Brothers and Noel Gallagher.

The documentary, which is on YouTube, sees Capaldi research, record and perform the song.

He also discusses how he got his passion for music from his family and friends and also explores some of his early influences.

Capaldi has previously had a feud with Gallager, who sings on Setting Sun.

The Manchester star previously claimed not to know who the chart-topper was as he decried the state of modern music.

He also said Capaldi’s homeland was “like a Third World country” and compared the singer to Star Wars character Chewbacca.

Capaldi and Gallagher have previously been involved in a feud (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Capaldi responded during a performance at Glastonbury by coming on stage wearing a bucket hat and Oasis-style green coat over a T-shirt bearing an image of Gallagher’s face inside a heart.

In a trailer for the documentary, Capaldi described his rendition of Setting Sun as “a tribute to my birthday and a tribute to the man I love”.