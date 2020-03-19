‘We’re on the boat’: Chris Evans hosts radio show from the Thames

Chris Evans broadcast his radio show from a boat as he joined the many Britons working away from their offices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcaster hosted his Virgin Radio breakfast programme from his tethered spot on the banks of the River Thames in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday.

A picture posted on the radio station’s official Twitter account showed the moored boat, while another set of images pictured Evans inside the cabin with his colleagues and their equipment.

Opening his show, Evans told listeners: “Welcome aboard – we’re on the boat.

“Straightaway we discovered the board to my right hand side is a proper creaker.”

He added: “We are back where commercial radio started. We are back on the ocean waves, sort of.

What's got you saying "Ahoy" this morning? Let us know for a shout in the Good Morning Chris Club! pic.twitter.com/kclBklYqRG — Virgin Radio UK (@VirginRadioUK) March 19, 2020

“We are tethered on the banks of the River Thames out in Marlow.

“We’re right by the bridge if you’re in the neighbourhood.”

He said it was a “test show” from the boat, and that he and the team may be relocated and back in London on Friday, adding: “But we’ll see how it goes today.

“Listen out for those creaks.”

Heart Breakfast host Amanda Holden also presented her radio show from home on Thursday.

She posted a picture of herself in her pyjamas on Instagram, along with the caption: “Like so many of you I’m working @thisisheart from #home today to make sure we have the tech to keep you company throughout this trying time! #breakfast.”

The TV and radio star also shared a short video showing herself appearing to struggle with the headphones, and another of her dog sitting on her lap in front of the microphone.

Her co-host Jamie Theakston broadcast the show from the station’s London offices.

He told listeners: “Jamie and Amanda here, geographically separated but here together for you.”

Holden said: “Yeah it does feel very weird, I mean it must feel weird for so many people trying to work from home.

“We’re doing this as a test so that we make sure we keep you guys company throughout this very trying time.”

She joked that one of her daughters had “turned into a waitress” as she had brought her some water, adding: “And she’s making Anna our producer some porridge.”