Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make major donation amid virus outbreak

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated one million US dollars (£816,145) to two food bank charities fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood couple told their followers that the spread of Covid-19 had “brutally impacted” older adults and low-income families.

In posts to their respective Instagram accounts, they confirmed their money would be split between the organisations Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Reynolds, best known for the Deadpool film series, said: “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Gossip Girl star Lively added: “Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected.

“Remember the lonely and isolated. Face, Skype, make a video.”

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to three daughters.