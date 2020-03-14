Frozen 2 to stream three months earlier than originally planned

Frozen 2 will arrive on Disney’s streaming service on Sunday, three months ahead of schedule.

In a statement, the entertainment giant said it wanted to surprise families with “some fun and joy during this challenging period,” as the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday the virus was declared a national emergency in the US while in the UK mass gatherings are on the verge of being banned.

Animated musical fantasy Frozen 2 – a sequel to the 2013 original – arrived in cinemas in November. It grossed 1.4 billion US dollars at the global box office.

The voice cast includes Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said: “Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time.

“We are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”