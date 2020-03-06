Demi Lovato appears to reference overdose in latest music video

Demi Lovato appeared to reference her near-fatal drug overdose in the music video for her latest single I Love Me.

The chart-topping singer, 27, released the empowering track on Friday, her second new song since she made her comeback following a break from performing.

Lovato, who has battled addiction, suffered an overdose in July 2018. Towards the end of the I Love Me video, Lovato walks past a woman being carried into the back of an ambulance and tenderly places a hand on her arm.

Fans speculated it was a reference to her own struggles.

Elsewhere in the song Lovato sings of being too hard on herself and being “guilty about everything that I eat” before reminding herself “I’m a 10 out of 10”.

Following the song’s release, Lovato wrote on Instagram: “I can’t put into words just yet what this past year for me has been… but this song focuses on a lot of what’s been going on in my head.

“We have good days, and we have bad days. The best we can do is be the best version of ourselves and celebrate that with those closest to us.”

Lovato also thanked her fans, adding “2020 is OUR year”. Lovato made her comeback at the Grammy Awards in January and debuted the emotional ballad Anyone.

She followed that up with a well-received performance of the US national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Hours before releasing I Love Me, Lovato appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and said being “controlled” by her previous management team led to her July 2018 relapse and overdose.

She said she was “miserable” after six years of being sober and was accused of being “selfish” by her team.

“That night I went to a party and there was other stuff there and it was only three months before I ended up in the hospital with an OD,” Lovato said.