Ups and downs of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together after dating for more than four years.

A delighted Perry announced the news in the music video for her latest song and told fans the couple are “excited”, adding: “It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

The news comes just over a year since Roar singer Perry, 35, and 43-year-old Lord Of The Rings actor Bloom got engaged.

Here is a timeline of their relationship:

January 2016

Perry and Bloom were first romantically linked after they were spotted dancing together at a Golden Globes after-party.

Later that month they were together again and were pictured with the cast of The Absolute Brightness Of Leonard Pelkey after watching a production of the play in California.

May 2016

Advertising

After months of speculation and various public sightings of the couple together, Perry made it Instagram official in May.

The pair had attended the Cannes Film Festival and the singer posted a picture of them sprawled on the steps of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

“We cannes’t,” she captioned the post.

Advertising

August 2016

Perhaps the most talked-about moment of their relationship came in August 2016.

During a relaxing getaway in Italy, the couple made headlines around the world when Bloom was pictured completely naked on a paddleboard, while Perry sat calmly in front of him.

Addressing the eye-popping pictures, taken in Sardinia, Bloom later told DJ Howard Stern: “It’s really not that big. Things are extended on cameras with a big telescopic lens. That was an optical illusion.”

October 2016

Cementing their status as one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, Perry and Bloom wore matching costumes for Halloween.

Days before the presidential election, Perry transformed into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton while her boyfriend wore a Donald Trump outfit.

Perry had campaigned for Clinton, who went on to lose the race for the White House.

March 2017

After more than a year together, it appeared Perry and Bloom were on the verge of splitting up. The couple announced they were taking a break.

A joint statement said: “Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

August 2017

After a five-month break, the couple sparked reunion rumours after being spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert.

Fans shared pictures of them looking loved-up.

April 2018

News of their reconciliation was confirmed when American Idol judge Perry was asked if she would date one of the contestants.

“No,” she said, “I’m sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself. And I’m very happy!”

January 2019

The pair were well and truly back on for Bloom’s 42nd birthday. Perry posted a loving tribute on Instagram, praising her boyfriend as the “kindest and cutest man”.

It was a sign of things to come…

February 2019

Bloom got down on one knee during a romantic Valentine’s Day break and the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

They posed in front of a backdrop of red, heart-shaped balloons, with Perry’s large jewel-encrusted ring on display.

Perry wrote “full bloom” in the caption.

March 2020

Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer… ?♥️? #NeverWornWhite is out now https://t.co/mjuyUEO7wr pic.twitter.com/GUZSSeL3l2 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Just over a year after their engagement, Perry and Bloom announced they were expecting their first child together.

Perry revealed the news in the music video for her latest single, Never Worn White.

Perry, wearing a white dress, sings “See us in 60 years with a full family tree” and is later seen cradling her baby bump.

Speaking on Instagram after the reveal, Perry said: “I am excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

The couple are now expected to get married.