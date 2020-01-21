Hugh Laurie hints reunion with Stephen Fry is on the cards

Hugh Laurie has said that he and Stephen Fry have discussed resurrecting their comedy double act for the stage.

The 60-year-old House star’s last full project with Fry, 62, was 2010’s retrospective documentary titled Fry And Laurie Reunited.

The Golden Globe-winning actor told BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright that they discussed getting back together “a lot” but they had been unable to stick to a date.

Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry (Adam Lambert/PA)

Asked whether they talked about getting back together, Laurie said: “Yeah, we do, a lot.

“Actually we talked about doing it on stage for a long time, so long in fact we passed the date we’d set for ourselves! We see each other a lot and we talk about it often.”

He added: “I think it might happen, yes, but I don’t know why we’re both being sort of coy about it – ‘No after you, no after you’ – I don’t know why we do that.

“Somebody’s got to take charge, I think, and say: ‘I’ve booked us in, we’re doing this. We’ve got a month to get ready.’”

Hugh Laurie (Yui Mok/PA)

Describing their relationship, he said: “I’m a bit more head prefect than he is.

“I’m not happy about that role, but he’s sort of put me in it because he was such a sort of bad boy when he was younger and I think he sort of cast me in that role, head prefect.”

The pair met at the University of Cambridge in 1980 and, as Fry And Laurie, found success with sketch show A Bit Of Fry And Laurie and comedy series Jeeves And Wooster.

Laurie subsequently made a name in TV drama with House and the BBC’s The Night Manager.

He is currently starring as Mr Dick in Armando Iannucci’s film based on the Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield.