Shropshire's most popular baby names for boys and girls revealed

New data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2024.

Across England and Wales, Muhammad has topped the list for the most popular baby boy name for the second time in the row, having been in the top 10 since 2016.

Noah came in second, with Oliver in third, just as they did in 2023.

Nationally, Olivia and Amelia held the top two spots for baby girl names for the third year in a row, but Isla dropped out of the top three after being replaced by Lily.