£40k of assets to be sold off as liquidators called in at Market Drayton tree surgery firm

Begbies Traynor was appointed liquidator to the Market Drayton-based Morris Arb at a creditors meeting last week.

The Cheshire Street firm carried out a range of arboricultural services, working in the utility sector to manage trees and vegetation affecting infrastructure including power lines, railways, and telecommunications networks.

Founded in 2014, the business worked throughout Shropshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire and mid and north Wales and employed 11 people before shutting down in June.

Walsall-based Kumar and Company has been instructed to sell off the firm's assets, which includes wood chippers, an excavator, Toyota pick-up trucks and a range of arboriculture and tree surgery equipment.

Rajiv Kumar, managing director of Kumar and Company, said: “This Market Drayton-based forestry business had been running for more than a decade before running into trouble and closing down in June.

“The auction will involve company-owned assets with a cost value of around £40,000.”

The auction is live and runs until Thursday, September 4.

More information on the sale can be found on Kumar and Company's website.