Linking Telford and Bridgnorth: Change of operator for popular rural bus services
Select Bus Services is pleased to be working in partnership with Shropshire Council to deliver local bus services 113, 114, 115 and 116 on Monday to Saturday from today (2 August). This change follows a recent tender round carried out by Shropshire Council with the contract being awarded for five years to Select Bus services until August 2030.
Services 113, 114, 115 and 116 offer a life line for many local villagers providing essential links between Bridgnorth, Shifnal and Telford via Beckbury, Badger and Kemberton along with several other villages - the existing timetable remains in place.
Select Bus Services offer a great range of Value for Money Day, Weekly, 4-Weekly tickets for regular traveller along with the £3 single fare cap which is available through to March 2027 – this is a great time to leave the car at home and travel by bus.
Ben Brown, Managing Director at Select Bus Services, said: “I am really pleased to once again be working in partnership with Shropshire Council to deliver a regular, reliable and robust group of services to residents of Bridgnorth and Telford along with a number of rural communities including Beckbury, Badger and Kemberton.
Ben added: “Local bus users can also make connections with other Select Bus Services in Bridgnorth to/from service 436 to Shrewsbury via Much Wenlock and in Telford to/from service 96 to Ironbridge and Shrewsbury.”
To find out more about our network of local bus services, fares and ticketing visit selectbusservices.com or info@selectbusservices.com
If reporters have further enquiries please contact Keith Myatt, Head of Business Development at Centrebus Limited, Chaserider Buses Limited, D&G Bus Limited, High Peak Buses Limited, B.P. Brown Travel Limited T/A Select Bus Services by telephone on 07720 088 675 or by email at keith.myatt@centrebus.co.uk