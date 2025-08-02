Linking Telford and Bridgnorth: Change of operator for popular rural bus services

Services 113, 114, 115 and 116 offer a life line for many local villagers providing essential links between Bridgnorth, Shifnal and Telford via Beckbury, Badger and Kemberton along with several other villages - the existing timetable remains in place.

Select Bus Services offer a great range of Value for Money Day, Weekly, 4-Weekly tickets for regular traveller along with the £3 single fare cap which is available through to March 2027 – this is a great time to leave the car at home and travel by bus.

A view over Bridgnorth

Ben Brown, Managing Director at Select Bus Services, said: “I am really pleased to once again be working in partnership with Shropshire Council to deliver a regular, reliable and robust group of services to residents of Bridgnorth and Telford along with a number of rural communities including Beckbury, Badger and Kemberton.

Ben added: “Local bus users can also make connections with other Select Bus Services in Bridgnorth to/from service 436 to Shrewsbury via Much Wenlock and in Telford to/from service 96 to Ironbridge and Shrewsbury.”

To find out more about our network of local bus services, fares and ticketing visit selectbusservices.com or info@selectbusservices.com

